Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 166.87% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.783.2915.3816.111.300.271.200.261.050.30

