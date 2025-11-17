Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 41.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 48.42 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 41.81% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.4245.067.259.036.424.135.723.864.853.42

