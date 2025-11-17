Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the September 2025 quarter

AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 85.30 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 26.36% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.3077.56 10 OPM %39.4334.32 -PBDT31.7526.30 21 PBT26.7221.04 27 NP22.0517.45 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2025 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 41.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 99.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 71.69% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story