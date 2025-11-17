AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 85.30 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 26.36% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.3077.5639.4334.3231.7526.3026.7221.0422.0517.45

