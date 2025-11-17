JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 537.53 crore

Net loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 146.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 537.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 480.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.537.53480.5921.5215.1325.02-1.240.51-19.19-17.93146.35

