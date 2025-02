Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 128.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Growington Ventures India rose 128.92% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.3312.6217.938.322.651.212.591.191.900.83

