Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Billionbrains Garage Ventures slumped 4.61% to Rs 142.80 as the one-month shareholder lock-in period came to an end, unlocking a fresh tranche of equity for potential trading.

Roughly 14.92 crore shares, amounting to about 2% of the company's outstanding equity, are now eligible for trading following the expiry of the lock-in, according to media reports. At the previous close of Rs 149.70 on the BSE, the newly unlocked shares are cumulatively valued at around Rs 2,233 crore. The lock-in expiry does not automatically mean these shares will be sold, only that holders are now free to trade them.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, made a strong debut on 12 November 2025, listing at Rs 114 on the BSE, a 14% premium to the issue price. It closed Day 1 at Rs 130.94, reflecting a 30.93% gain. The IPO, priced between Rs 95 and 100, was subscribed 17.60 times and included a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore.

It went on to rally nearly 94% in its first five sessions, touching an all-time high of Rs 193.91 on 18 November 2025. Since hitting that peak, the stock has corrected 26.36%. Even so, it remains 42.80% above its issue price and 26.26% higher than its listing price. The companys market capitalisation currently stands above Rs 88,158.96 crore on the BSE. Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.