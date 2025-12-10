Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Aksh Optifibre Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, TV Vision Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2025.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, TV Vision Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2025.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd soared 18.61% to Rs 267.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1853 shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd spiked 13.83% to Rs 7.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35016 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 430.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

TV Vision Ltd jumped 12.59% to Rs 6.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2777 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd rose 11.51% to Rs 124. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story