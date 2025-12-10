Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

The British Pound is lingering near one week low against the US dollar. UKs economic recovery has been showing lax trends. Latest KPMG UK jobs report indicated a further downturn in recruitment activity, with permanent placements declining again and temp billings down modestly. It also highlighted a high degree of market uncertainty. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3308, up marginally amid these cues as some moderation is being seen in the pound after recent gains. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 119.87, down 0.15% on the day.

