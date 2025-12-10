Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The British Pound is lingering near one week low against the US dollar. UKs economic recovery has been showing lax trends. Latest KPMG UK jobs report indicated a further downturn in recruitment activity, with permanent placements declining again and temp billings down modestly. It also highlighted a high degree of market uncertainty. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3308, up marginally amid these cues as some moderation is being seen in the pound after recent gains. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 119.87, down 0.15% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

