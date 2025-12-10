Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

The total area under all crops in ongoing rabi season was 6.2% higher at 479.02 lakh hectares or lh as of December 5, as against 451.12 lh year-ago, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. The area under major crop wheat was 241.40 lh as against 217.81 lh year-ago, marking a spurt of around 10.83%. Area under pulses stood at 106.21 lh, up 0.40% on year. A total of 36.28 lh area coverage was recorded under Shri Anna & Coarse Cereals, marking a rise of around 1% on year. Rabi oilseeds acreage also spiked around 3% to 84.14 lh.

