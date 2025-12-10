Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Living Ltd, Esab India Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd, Esab India Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd spiked 6.53% to Rs 990.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48627 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd surged 6.38% to Rs 140.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month. Esab India Ltd soared 5.60% to Rs 6162.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1712 shares in the past one month. MMTC Ltd added 5.46% to Rs 56.59. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.