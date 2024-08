For supply of Class 70R DoubleLane Bridges for enhancing connectivity along India's borders

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) achieved yet another momentous milestone by securing a groundbreaking deal with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) for the fabrication, supply and launching of Double-Lane Class 70 modular steel & Bailey bridges.

This landmark agreement entails the construction and delivery of Class 70R DoubleLane Bridges, designed exclusively by GRSE, to enhance connectivity in critical forward areas along India's borders, facilitating seamless troop and equipment deployment.

Under similar MoU signed with Border Roads Organization (BRO), GRSE has already supplied 44 nos. Bridges Pan -India. The first bridge of this kind, was constructed at Flaghill, Dokalam, Sikkim at an altitude of 11,000 feet under Project Swastik of the BRO, inaugurated by Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 28 December 2021.