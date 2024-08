At meeting held on 29 August 2024

The Board of Sammaan Capital at its meeting held on 29 August 2024 has approved raising of funds through issuance of NCDs/ Bonds, not in the nature of equity shares, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 30,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

