GSK Pharma gains as Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 260 cr; declares dividend of Rs 42/share

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical advanced 3.21% to Rs 2,879.70 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 34.73% to Rs 260.14 crore on a 6.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 966.08 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 354.90 crore, up 32.08% from Rs 268.71 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses declined 3.53% YoY to Rs 650.64 crore. Notably, the cost of materials consumed dropped 43.65% YoY to Rs 108.35 crore, while employee benefits expense fell 11.49% to Rs 152.97 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 57.19% to Rs 919.06 crore on a 9.28% rise in revenue to Rs 3,723.49 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, Our diversified portfolio of general medicines, specialty, and vaccines has shown improved growth due to sustained innovation, enhanced healthcare professional (HCP) engagement, and rapid digital acceleration. This has enhanced reach, expanded coverage, and provided a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers.

Our key brands, including Augmentin, Calpol, Ceftum, T-Bact, and Trelegy, have played a significant role in driving growth throughout the year. Shingrix is experiencing increased adoption, driven by heightened awareness and our efforts to develop the adult vaccination ecosystem in the country.

The company said it is on track to launch Zejula (Niraparib), a PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer, and Jemperli (Dostarlimab), an immunotherapy for second-line treatment of endometrial cancer.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 42 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the companys 100th Annual General Meeting.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

