India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
India's wholesale price inflation based on the all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.85% on year in April, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This is the lowest level in 13 months.

Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment etc.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of April, 2025 stood at (-) 0.19% as compared to March, 2025.

The inflation rate for manufactured products, which accounts for over 60% of this inflation basket, stood at 2.62% in April.

Primary articles inflation in April contracted to 1.44% from a growth of 0.76% in March. Inflation rate for fuel and power contracted 2.18% in April as against a growth of 0.20% in March.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

