GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 107.08% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.47% to Rs 58.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.1431.1811.4010.265.803.005.702.944.392.12

