CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 19.32% to Rs 73.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 608.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 624.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.608.62624.5422.5824.49143.79161.4695.60122.5373.3590.92

