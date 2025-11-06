DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 17.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 21.84 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 17.99% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.8418.1318.4117.765.724.875.204.453.873.28

