GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.62% to Rs 52.00 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 173.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 147.62% to Rs 52.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.0021.0011.1910.245.501.995.401.933.831.40

