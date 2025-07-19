Mastek consolidated net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 914.70 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 28.74% to Rs 92.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 914.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 812.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.914.70812.8915.0115.25139.12118.69120.7098.6392.0571.50

