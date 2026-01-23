GSPL slips as Q3 PAT declines 16% YoY to Rs 114 crore

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) fell 1.75% to Rs 297.05 after its standalone net profit fell 15.70% to Rs 114.26 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 4.5% to Rs 272.19 crore compared with the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 152.97 crore in Q3 FY26, down 15.77% as against Rs 181.61 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses jumped 35.37% YoY to Rs 162.49 crore during the quarter. The employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.62 crore (down 15.39% YoY), gas transmission expenses were Rs 53.36 crore (up 119.76% YoY) and depreciation & amortization expenses rose 7.14% YoY to Rs 54.88 crore during the period under review.