GST council approves the 18% and 5% simple tax structure w.e.f. 22nd September

The council approved the rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a Simple Tax - a 2 rate structure with a standard rate of 18% and a merit rate of 5%; a special de-merit rate of 40% for a select few goods and services.
GST Council approved reforms with a multi-sectoral and multi-thematic focus on improving the lives of all citizens and ensuring ease of doing business for all, including small traders and businessmen.
All the rate changes, except those for tobacco and tobacco-related products, will come into effect from September 22.
