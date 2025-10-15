GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 959.05 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 27.93% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 959.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 855.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.959.05855.5610.8712.55101.66108.4610.7817.999.2112.78

