ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 18.10% to Rs 819.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 693.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5025.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5651.655025.5718.4818.711077.27919.011077.27919.01819.54693.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News