Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, Thyrocare Tech, Persistent Systems, Navneet Education

RBL Bank and Samman Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Axis Bank, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company Angel One, Tata Communications, Oberoi Realty, Delta Corp, Heritage Foods, Huhtamaki India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, KEI Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, L&T Finance, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Rossari Biotech will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tech Mahindra reported a 4.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194.50 crore on 4.82% increase in net sales to Rs 13,994.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Cyient DLM s consolidated net profit surged 108.1% to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 15.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales declined 20.2% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in Q2 September 2025. Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit climbed 79.9% to Rs 47.99 crore on 22.1% jump in net sales to Rs 216.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Persistent Systems has reported 11% increase in net profit to Rs 471.47 crore on a 7.4% rise in revenue to Rs 3580.72 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26. In dollar terms, the company has recorded revenue of $406.2 million (up 4.2% QoQ). In constant currency terms, the revenue is higher 4.4% sequentially.