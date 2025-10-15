Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru for premium residential development project

Godrej Properties acquires 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru for premium residential development project

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Godrej Properties (GPL) has announced the acquisition of a 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near the prominent Sarjapur road corridor.

The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,100 crore.

The company stated that the acquisition reinforces Godrej Properties confidence in the Sarjapur road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengalurus most vibrant residential destinations. The corridors excellent connectivity to key employment hubssuch as Whitefield, Outer Ring road, and Electronic Citycombined with easy access to premium social infrastructure including reputed schools, hospitals, retail centres, and leisure avenues, has made Sarjapur a preferred choice among discerning homebuyers.

The corridor has consistently demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. These indicators reflect not only the area's enduring appeal but also its growth potential within Bengalurus dynamic real estate landscape.

In South Bengaluru, GPL has established a strong track record with developments such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards, both of which have experienced high customer uptake and sustained sales velocity. Their success reinforces the Sarjapur corridors status as a high-demand micro-market and affirms GPLs consistent ability to craft high-quality residential communities.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.4% to Rs 600.12 crore, despite a 41.2% fall in net sales to Rs 434.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 1.71% to Rs 2,058.80 on the BSE. 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

