Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 461.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 245.66 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 461.04% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 245.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.245.66209.4610.925.0424.897.4222.895.3717.283.08

