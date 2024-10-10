GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 62.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 855.56 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway declined 62.65% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 855.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 779.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales855.56779.20 10 OPM %12.5515.93 -PBDT108.46129.95 -17 PBT17.9947.91 -62 NP12.7834.22 -63
