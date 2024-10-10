GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 62.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 855.56 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 62.65% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 855.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 779.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.855.56779.2012.5515.93108.46129.9517.9947.9112.7834.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp