GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 62.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 855.56 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 62.65% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 855.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 779.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales855.56779.20 10 OPM %12.5515.93 -PBDT108.46129.95 -17 PBT17.9947.91 -62 NP12.7834.22 -63

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

