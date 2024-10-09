Total number of Internet subscribers rise from 954.40 million in Mar-24 to 969.60 in Jun-24

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has released the "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report" for the Quarter ending 30th June, 2024. This Report provides a broad perspective of the Telecom Services in India and presents the key parameters and growth trends of the Telecom Services as well as Cable TV, DTH & Radio Broadcasting services in India for the period covering 1st April, 2024 to 30th June, 2024 compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the Service Providers. Total number of Internet subscribers increased from 954.40 million at the end of Mar-24 to 969.60 million at the end of Jun-24, registering a quarterly rate of growth 1.59%. Out of 969.60 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers is 42.04 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 927.56 million. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 940.75 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 28.85 million. The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.81% from 924.07 million at the end of Mar-24 to 940.75 million at the end of Jun-24. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 30.34 million at the end of Mar-24 to 28.85 million at the end of Jun-24.

Wireline subscribers increased from 33.79 million at the end of Mar-24 to 35.11 million at the end of Jun-24 with a quarterly rate of growth 3.90% and, on Y-O-Y basis, wireline subscriptions also increased by 15.81% at the end of QE Jun-24. Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.41% at the end of Mar-24 to 2.50% at the end of Jun-24 with quarterly rate of growth 3.67%.

Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2.55%, from Rs.153.54 in QE Mar-24 to Rs.157.45 in QE Jun-24. On Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 8.11% in this quarter. Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs.150.74 in QE Mar-24 to Rs.154.80 in QE Jun-24 and Postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs.187.85 in QE Mar-24 to Rs.189.17 in QE Jun-24. On an all-India average, the overall MOU per subscriber per month decreased by 2.16% from 995 in Q.E. Mar-2024 to 974 in Q.E. Jun-2024.

Prepaid MOU per subscriber is 1010 and Postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 539 in QE Jun-24. Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the Q.E. Jun-24 has been Rs.86,031 Crore, Rs.83,087 crore and Rs.70,555 Crore respectively. GR decreased by 2.16%, ApGR decreased by 1.02% and AGR increased by 0.13% in Q.E. Jun-24, as compared to previous quarter.

