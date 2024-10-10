Ratan Tata, industrial icon, passes away at 86

Renowned industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness.

Tata, a towering figure in Indian business, had been undergoing treatment in intensive care for several days. While he had initially reassured the public about his health, his condition deteriorated in recent days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ratan Tata's leadership at Tata Sons was instrumental in transforming the conglomerate into a global industrial powerhouse. Under his guidance, the Tata Group acquired several international companies, including Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover. His visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors earned him immense respect and admiration both in India and abroad.