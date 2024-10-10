Fortis Healthcare to raise Rs 1,550 crore via bonds

Fortis Healthcare has approved the issuance of Rs 1,550 crore in bonds, which will be offered through a private placement with a face value of 100,000.

Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 27 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities). The company's network comprises approximately 4,500 operational beds. The companys consolidated net profit decreased 15% to Rs 173.72 crore despite of 10.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,769.95 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23. The scrip rose .69% end at Rs 607.15 on Wednesday, 10 October 2024.

