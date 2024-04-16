Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 807.98 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway reported to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 807.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 692.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.09% to Rs 107.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 3212.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2663.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales807.98692.42 17 3212.502663.92 21 OPM %13.9414.59 -14.8617.50 - PBDT112.17107.49 4 488.04507.20 -4 PBT21.787.83 178 150.84188.29 -20 NP13.18-11.75 LP 107.00113.94 -6

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

