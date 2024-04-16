Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel &amp; Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.70 -6 2.683.06 -12 OPM %6.067.14 -3.3611.44 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 0.130.42 -69 PBT-0.010.05 PL -0.040.26 PL NP-0.010.03 PL -0.040.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indices trade with deep cuts; media shares decline

Nifty above 22,400 level, media shares slip

Brigade Enterprises appoints Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers India becomes eligible to supply to GETCO

GICRE announces change in CFO

Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising up to USD 500 million

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story