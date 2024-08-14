Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 202.81 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 1.16% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 202.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales202.81195.02 4 OPM %17.6518.19 -PBDT32.4232.29 0 PBT28.1128.05 0 NP20.8620.62 1
