Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 202.81 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 1.16% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 202.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales202.81195.02 4 OPM %17.6518.19 -PBDT32.4232.29 0 PBT28.1128.05 0 NP20.8620.62 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMD warns of heavy rain in landslide-hit Wayanad, issues orange alert

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

India to open its 1st lithium mines in Chhattisgarh after GSI confirmation

Games24x7 looks to keep users engaged despite heavy GST on online gaming

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story