Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 1.16% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 202.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

