Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 40.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.192.2524.1439.110.710.790.430.630.330.55

