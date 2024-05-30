Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 194.99 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 10.71% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 194.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.08% to Rs 86.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 806.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales194.99173.04 13 806.67690.62 17 OPM %17.5518.59 -18.0819.50 - PBDT31.4629.86 5 132.70129.00 3 PBT27.1223.94 13 115.68106.72 8 NP20.0518.11 11 86.1479.70 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 9.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares fall

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story