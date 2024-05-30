Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 194.99 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 10.71% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 194.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.08% to Rs 86.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 806.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News