Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 3.08 croreNet profit of Mercury Trade Links declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11300.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2781.25% to Rs 13.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
