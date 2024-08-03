Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 1090.44 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 8.21% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 1090.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1162.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1090.441162.999.698.79131.15122.54100.3392.2476.7270.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp