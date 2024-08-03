Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 25.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 3263.05 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 25.62% to Rs 249.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 3263.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2796.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3263.052796.2713.4013.14457.31383.25334.71266.06249.12198.31

