Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 61900.00% to Rs 111.60 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61900.00% to Rs 111.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales111.600.18 61900 OPM %39.40-750.00 -PBDT39.55-1.89 LP PBT31.81-5.69 LP NP22.88-5.00 LP

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

