Affle India consolidated net profit rises 30.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.77% to Rs 519.50 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 30.84% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 519.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 406.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales519.50406.58 28 OPM %20.1119.21 -PBDT125.8284.49 49 PBT106.5570.07 52 NP86.5966.18 31
