Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 20.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 18.03% to Rs 17045.63 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 20.92% to Rs 1888.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1561.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.03% to Rs 17045.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14442.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income17045.6314442.14 18 OPM %69.0968.29 -PBDT2422.042879.82 -16 PBT2422.042879.82 -16 NP1888.281561.55 21

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

