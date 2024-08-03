Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 20.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.03% to Rs 17045.63 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 20.92% to Rs 1888.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1561.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.03% to Rs 17045.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14442.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17045.6314442.1469.0968.292422.042879.822422.042879.821888.281561.55

