Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 17.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 36.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 17.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.4236.15 1 OPM %8.739.54 -PBDT2.743.02 -9 PBT2.252.48 -9 NP1.662.00 -17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

