Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 17.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 36.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 17.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.36.4236.158.739.542.743.022.252.481.662.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News