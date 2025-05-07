Shyam Metalics' stainless steel production rises 4% YoY in April'25

Shyam Metalics and Energy announced that its stainless steel production increased 4% YoY to 7,149 MT in April FY26 as compared with 6,886 MT produced in April FY25.

The average realisation of stainless steel rose 7% YoY to Rs 1,35,846 per MT in April FY26.

The production of aluminium foil jumped 18% YoY to 1,576 MT with the average realisations increased by 19% YoY to Rs 3,68,695 /MT in April 2025.

Speciality alloys production stood at 19,945 MT in April 2025, marking a 32.6% (YoY) increase. However, the average realisation decreased 5.8% YoY to Rs 87,909 /MT.

Carbon Steel production rose 4% YoY to 1,36,372 MT and average realisation added 0.51% to Rs 46,265 /MT in April 2025.

The sponge iron production increased 4% to 78,736 MT in April 2025 from 75,771 MT in April 2024 and average realisation shed 6% YoY to Rs 25,646 /MT in April 2025.

Pellet production soared by 106% (YoY) to 1,04,148 MT in April 2025, while the average realization remained stable, with YoY growth at Rs 8,806 per MT.

Pig iron production surge by 53.3% month-on-month (MoM), basis to 41,866 MT in April 2025 in terms of sales volumes. However, the average realisation increased by 1% (MoM), reaching to Rs 35,400 /MT.

CR Coil/CR Sheets production jumped by 33% (MoM) basis to 10,993 MT in April 2025 in terms of sales volume. Additionally, the average realisation rose by 2.7% (MoM) basis to Rs 70,168 /MT.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is among the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity, and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 55.3% to Rs 197.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 127.30 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 13.2% YoY to Rs 3,752.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter shed 0.45% to Rs 875.65 on the BSE.

