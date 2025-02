Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 0.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 4152.89 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 0.01% to Rs 220.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 4152.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3929.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

