Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 0.93% to Rs 327.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 3870.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4450.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3870.894450.3013.4312.04572.17567.32440.74444.23327.64330.71

