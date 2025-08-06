Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 2153.63 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.24% to Rs 266.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 258.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 2153.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2103.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2153.632103.1320.0921.00510.63516.53349.04347.11266.54258.17

