Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.13% to Rs 3152.14 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 11.07% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.13% to Rs 3152.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4267.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3152.144267.083.281.9584.4976.7280.2772.6561.3255.21

