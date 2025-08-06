Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 83.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 821.41 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 83.85% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 821.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 809.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.821.41809.769.197.3956.0262.129.9022.617.4346.01

