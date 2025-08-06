Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 17.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.35% to Rs 16.44 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 17.42% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.4417.3749.3955.847.659.427.459.325.316.43

