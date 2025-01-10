Gujarat Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 491.3, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 2.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491.3, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost around 5.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34444.95, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

